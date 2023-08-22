Fosterburg Road from Culp Lane to the Illinois 255 interchange will see improvements in the coming years, but the start of actual construction is still about a year away. The East-West Gateway Council of Governments awarded Alton a $2-million grant right before the new administration at Alton City Hall was seated a few years age
Plans to resurface and in some places widen the road are moving slower than some would like, as is the case with most projects involving IDOT according to Public Works Director Mike Parsons. He tells The Big Z while the work right at 255 is still likely more than a year out, the city hopes to resurface the area near the golf course beginning in a month or so.
In the meantime, the resurfacing of the southernmost part of the road is wrapping up. The milling and patching process of the area from Storey Lane to College Avenue began last week, and asphalt work should be done today or tomorrow.