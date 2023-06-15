A longtime mayor of Belleville has died. Mark Eckert passed away this week after a 7-month battle with cancer. He was the second longest serving mayor of Belleville, holding office for 16 years from 2004 to 2021. He died Wednesday at the age of 67.
Eckert was an alderman before being appointed to the job of mayor in 2004 by outgoing mayor Mark Kern, who left to become the chairman of the St. Clair County Board. Eckert won elections in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017, losing to current mayor Patty Gregory in 2021.
Eckert had been working in the family floral business when he was diagnosed with cancer. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.