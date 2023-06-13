Former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner was back in Springfield for the unveiling of his official portrait.
Rauner served Illinois as the state's 42nd governor from 2015 to 2019 after defeating Pat Quinn. While he only served one term in office after losing to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Rauner was the first Republican to be elected to the office since George Ryan, who served until 2003.
At the Illinois State Capitol for the portrait unveiling on Monday, Rauner said he was honored to be up on the wall with many other former governors and thanked the people of Illinois.
"The real reason Diana and I wanted to come and be with you is to say thank you," Rauner said. "Thank you to each and every one of you here today. Thank you to every citizen, every voter, every child, every newcomer and every immigrant in the state of Illinois."
Rauner's portrait shows the former governor as he looked while in office, which Rauner said is with more hair and a few pounds lighter.
"My hair has not come back. It has continued to run away," Rauner said. "I gained back most of the weight, so that's good, as I do not have as much stress in my life anymore."
Rauner said how much the portrait unveiling means to him and his family.
"This is a wonderful honor. We have had many terrific public servants, and to be with them for a long time into the future means a lot to me," Rauner said. "It is a privilege and an honor."
Former governors also received a jab from Rauner as he joked about their legal troubles. After serving as governor, George Ryan was convicted of crimes he committed while he was Illinois Secretary of State. Most recent, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich served time in prison for convictions on crimes he committed while serving as governor. The Democrat's sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump.
"The scallywags among us will say that [the Hall of Governors in the Illinois Capitol] is like a post office with the wall of the most wanted. You know, most gentleman hanging here did not go to prison, a few did, but most did not," Rauner said.
Blagojevich does not have a portrait at the capitol.
Rauner, who now lives in Florida with his wife Diana, said he does return to the Land of Lincoln for hunting expeditions.