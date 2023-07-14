A man with roots in Bethalto is wanted for the stabbing death of his girlfriend in Springfield, prosecutors and police said Thursday.
A warrant charges twenty-five-year-old Gabriel Calixto with three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery. Authorities say 24-year-old Emma Shafer was found dead inside her in her home Tuesday.
Calixto’s sister in Bethalto reportedly called Sangamon County 911 late Tuesday and said she feared her brother may have injured his girlfriend in Springfield.
Police found Shafer dead from what the coroner’s office says were multiple sharp force injuries.
The U.S. Marshal’s Service and other law enforcement agencies are assisting Springfield police in the search for Calixto.