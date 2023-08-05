A former Alton union boss has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $200,000 from the local AFSCME office. 36-year-old Byron Clemons Sr. of Alton pleaded guilty in April in a U.S. District courtroom to one count of Interstate Transportation of Stolen Money. He is the former president of the Alton chapter of AFSCME’s Local 124 in Alton.
Clemons was president there from June 2017 through January 2022. According to court documents, Clemons withdrew a total of $202,100 from the office’s bank account from February 2021 to January 2022. Investigators say he used the funds to gamble at casinos and pay personal expenses. He has been ordered to pay back that amount as part of his sentence along with the prison time and two-years’ supervised restitution.