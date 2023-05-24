Mr. James Gray will be celebrating his 89th birthday on Thursday, May 25. He is a legend in our community and have contributed so much in the lives of our youth, civil rights, organizations, families and overall to the energy of our community.
Gray is a former member of the Alton Housing Authority Board and a current member of the Madison County Housing Authority Board. He is also a member of the 100 Black Men organization.
James Gray married Vera Boyd in 1952 and they had 31 years of marriage together.
James Gray is the father of 7 with many grandchildren and great grandchildren along with other family members.
“Jim Gray has been the consummate servant to the people of Alton as the president of the Alton Branch NAACP. Jim has been front and center on many issues over the years. He has been courageous enough to speak out on issues that have had a negative impact on the community.
Gray said that he’s fought to ensure that blacks had an equal opportunity to be hired as police officers and firefighters. He often spoke out for fairness for African Americans caught up in the legal system. Mr Gray was instrumental in trying to increase Black Policeman in the City of Alton.
“He has always had a great concern for the community, especially the children,”
Some of his accomplishments were being able to persuade city government to declare Martin Luther King Day a city paid holiday, establishing the Back to School, Stay in School program, the C-Average scholarship program, the NAACP Christmas School program and others.
Gray started a Christmas shopping spree program for low-income children, spending $100 per child.
In 1994, Gray established the first headquarters building, using a donated house from Jess Hopkins of First National Bank of Alton. Hopkins and the bank and was able to raise over $30,000 to renovate the house and opened the office at 731 Silver St.
Gray has raised over $4,000 each year to send at least 30 students on a school field trip to the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.