The annual Alton Food Truck Festival returns to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater in a couple of weeks. About 20 trucks will bring in a variety of food on Saturday, August 26, and the band Push the Limit will be on hand to entertain you throughout the evening as well.
Amphitheater Committee Chair Dan Herkert tells The Big Z a couple of weeks later on September 2, it’s the annual Alton Jazz and Wine Festival.
Tickets for the Alton Jazz & Wine Festival are $80 for a 4-top table, $40 for a 2-top table, and $5 for general admission lawn seating plus taxes and fees. All tickets are on sale now at Funky Cards and Collectibles in downtown Alton and at www.MetroTix.com .