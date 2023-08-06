In a little less than two months, St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto will host its 27th annual Wings and Wheels Fly In and Car Show. Preparations are already underway for the two-day event that runs September 30 and October 1.
Airport Director Danny Adams tells The Big Z that’s a little later in the year that it has been traditionally.
The free flights can serve as a recruiting tool for the industry, according to Adams. He says by getting kids interested in aviation at a young age, the better everyone will be. Adams notes that most career fields in aviation provide well-paying jobs.