The National Weather Service has also extended its flood warning in Missouri and Illinois. The alert pertains to the Mississippi River at Grafton, LaGrange, Quincy, Winfield, Saverton, Canton, Louisiana, Clarksville and Hannibal.
Moderate flooding is occurring and more flooding is forecast, especially at Winfield. At 10:30 Saturday night the stage was 30.2 feet. At 30 feet, the Golden Eagle Ferry will likely close and Lakeshore Drive in northern St. Charles County becomes impassable. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. Flood stage is 26.0 feet.