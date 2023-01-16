Federal emergency management representatives will be at Wood River Public Library on Wednesday and Thursday evenings January 18 and 19 to explain new flood maps to residents of Madison, Saint Clair, and Monroe counties.
The open houses run from 5:30 until 7:30 PM.
Once the maps take effect, they will be used as the basis for flood insurance ratings and local flood protection regulations.
Godfrey’s village engineer Rich Beran tells The Big Z why changes in these new maps can be important to property owners, realtors, lenders, and insurance agents.
Wood River Public Library is located at 326 East Ferguson Avenue.
For more details, visit this site: www.fema.gov/preliminaryfloodhazarddata