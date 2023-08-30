Food trucks have become immensely popular over the past decade. The large mobile vehicles are equipped to cook, prepare and serve restaurant-quality food. On-board kitchens allow many to prepare menu items from scratch, often rivaling the taste of food prepared in brick-and-mortar commercial kitchens. Their mobility lets them come to special occasions, parties and celebrations, providing great dining for events which otherwise would be limited to cold food, catered food or outdoor grilling.
A unique business in Alton is providing the community a venue at which they can meet with family or friends for planned events or impromptu get-togethers, and enjoy food truck quality dining along with their favorite drinks in a convenient, comfortable atmosphere.
Flock & Food Truck Park opened in May of last year and has seen great success, bringing a dining experience to Alton unlike any other in the area. The business is owned and operated by the husband and wife team of Matt and Laura Windisch. Both have extensive experience in the food service business. They each began working at restaurants as teenagers and first met when they were working at a restaurant together. Laura attended culinary school and the two have operated Stacked Burger Bar in St. Louis for years. “In the thirteen years we’ve been together, we’ve never not worked with each other,” says Laura.
Living previously in the Tower Grove neighborhood of St. Louis, they came to Alton looking for a house and decided to stay and start the business. The two have a daughter, Leni, and have lived in Alton for over five years now. “When we saw what was going on with the AltonWorks initiative, we got excited about the idea of opening a business in Alton,” she explains.
Flock provides a great dining atmosphere, both indoor and outdoor, for enjoying the food truck service. A bar in the venue serves a wide variety of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for any gathering from families to business events to casual get-togethers for friends. The outdoor seating allows people to enjoy the bridge and the riverfront scenery as well as regular entertainment. The heated indoor dining area lets people enjoy the venue regardless of the weather.
Laura explains business has been good since they opened and a wide variety of customers patronize it. The business sells s’mores kits and has outdoor fire pits, making it an ideal place for kids to enjoy themselves along with their parents. She also notes it is a perfect event space for celebrations, special occasions and corporate events. Outdoor live music is often scheduled as well as special outdoor movie nights.
The food trucks provide a wide variety of dining options. They include bar-b-cue, Thai food, Mediterranean cuisine and Soul food. Other options are tacos, chicken, hot dogs, Mexican street corn, smoothies, Icees and sweet treats. Anywhere from one to six trucks are on site at a time. The food truck schedule along with dates for special events can be found on Flock’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
The bar provides a wide variety of drinks to fit anyone’s tastes. It sells house-crafted cocktails as well as non-alcoholic cocktails. It serves cold beer, draft beer and wine, as well. It also serves seltzers, non-alcoholic brews, soda, water, tea and apple juice.
Laura says the name of the business was inspired by the flocks of birds she and her husband would see along the river when they commuted back and forth from St. Louis. “We would see them on our daily drives and wanted the name of the business to highlight the region.
Flock will close for a week and a half in November and reopen on November 26 with a holiday pop-up bar. “We’ll have a pop-up bar, holiday decorations, steamed drinks, brunches and other special holiday events,” she explains. The business will have a balloon drop at noon on New Year's Day and will host the Alton Eagle Ice Festival on January 6.
Flock & Food Truck Park is located at 210 Ridge Street in Alton. Bar hours are Wednesday & Thursday 4-10pm, Friday 5-11pm, Saturday 11am-11pm, Sunday 11am-4pm. Food truck hours are Wednesday & Thursday 4-8pm, Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 11am-3pm & 5-9pm, Sunday 11am-4pm.
Additional information about the food trucks and special events is available on the business’ web page at flockalton.com as well as on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
Laura explains that the business is a great venue for any type of event. She says anyone interested in scheduling an event should email her at hello@flockalton.com. She also notes anyone with a food truck who is interested in serving at the venue should contact her at the same email address.