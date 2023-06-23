There were no injuries reported in a fire Thursday evening at the Burns Wild Game Meat Processing and Smoke House in Godfrey. The business is located on Winter Lane about halfway between Godfrey Road and Pierce Lane. The cause remains under investigation but there was significant damage reported.
The Godfrey Fire Protection District arrived on the scene a little after the call at 7:30pm Thursday and used help from Alton, Wood River, Brighton and Fosterburg crews and equipment, along with assistance from Madison County Emergency Management and Alton Memorial Ambulance. All departments were back to their stations by midnight.
(Photo: Godfrey FPD - Facebook)