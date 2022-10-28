The Facade Grant Program in Bethalto continues to grow and five Bethalto businesses will reap the benefit this year. Runway Lounge and Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home will each get more than $20,000; Handee Mart, Laux Brickhouse and Roma's Pizza will each receive $25,000. Mayor Gary Bost said the amounts are based on a 50-percent reimbursement of their project cost up to $25,000.
The program applies to businesses in two distinct business districts and funding is derived from an additional 1 percent sales tax charged in those districts.