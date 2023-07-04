A fireworks show in Godfrey traditionally wraps up the Family Fun Fest on July 4 at Glazebrook Park. People will watch the show from the nearby subdivision, the Lewis and Clark Community College campus, and the parking lot at Monticello Plaza, but Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan tells The Big Z there’s nothing quite like being there at the park.
In addition, there is the awards ceremony for the baseball program, and the Great Godfrey Maze design reveal. Family Fun Fest also traditionally includes vendors, games, face painting, and BeBe the Clown. There are also fireworks shows tonight at Granite City High School and at the fairgrounds in Jerseyville.