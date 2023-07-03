It’s just about time for one of the biggest fireworks displays in the area. Tonight is the annual Fireworks on the Mississippi in Alton, which starts at 5pm. The 399th Army Band from Ft. Leonard Wood will entertain from 8:00 until the fireworks start at 9:30pm.
Before that is a local DJ. Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z how this new military band came on board.
The Fireworks on the Mississippi has been a fixture in Alton for decades. There are several vantage points around the city that offer great views of the show. You can also see a fireworks display tonight at Shipman Lake in Shipman.