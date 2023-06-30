The Fireworks on the Mississippi in Alton will take place Monday, with the traditional gathering planned at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. The annual celebration of Independence Day on Alton’s Riverfront runs from 5:00pm until the fireworks begin around 9:30.
Dan Herkert, Amphitheater Commission Chairman tells The Big Z what you can expect to see on stage.
The 399th Army Rock band is described as a high-energy group composed of Active-Duty soldiers that play a diverse collection of rock, pop and country songs.