Fireflies are emerging and a horticulture expert at the University of Illinois Extension has all sorts of facts about the blinking bugs. Fireflies, or lightning bugs, are actually beetles that spend most of their lives in the larvae stage, preying on slugs, caterpillars, and insects in the soil.
The Extension’s Ken Johnson says once they emerge as adults, they only live for a couple of weeks. When fireflies light up, he says that’s their version of speed dating.
Johnson says there are more than 20 different species of lightning bugs in Illinois, many with their own flashing pattern. The most prevalent species in the state is called the Big Dipper.