The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is stressing the need for pool safety this summer. The number one rule is to always keep a watchful eye on children who are in or near a pool. That applies to hot tubs and those little kiddie pools as well.
Fire Marshal spokesperson JC Fultz offers more tips.
Children under five account for 91% of drownings in home swimming pools and hot tubs, so he says parents should never leave them alone near water.
If you’ve just put in a pool, Fultz says an “isolation fence” which is four sided and separates the pool from the yard and house is the best option. Statistics from the American Red Cross show that kind of set up reduces a child’s risk of drowning by 83% compared to a three-sided fence.