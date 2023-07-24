Emergency crews from around the Riverbend were busy overnight, responding to three fire calls. One was at International Mulch Company in Godfrey, another was a house fire in Alton and the third was a garage fire in Cottage Hills. No injuries were reported in any case.
The first call came to Godfrey Fire Sunday evening around 8pm for a report of smoke in the building at International Mulch on Tolle Lane. Godfrey, Alton and Fosterburg fire crews responded to the scene and put out the small fire which remains under investigation.
Meanwhile, Alton fire crews were called to a structure on fire in the 3700 block of Horn Street around 9pm. Alton and East Alton crews handled that blaze which destroyed the home, but no one was inside at the time. It remains under investigation.
Then early this morning, Cottage Hills, Rosewood Heights, Bethalto, and Meadowbrook fire crews were called to the report of a garage on fire in the 500 block of Wood River Avenue. The building was detached, and the damage was contained to the garage with no injuries reported.