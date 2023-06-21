The East Alton Fire Chief is joining other fire safety professionals in urging the public to leave fireworks displays up to the professionals. There are many municipal displays to come in cities and towns in and around the Riverbend.
They all must have proper licensing and permits. But Chief Tim Quigley tells The Big Z some of the most dangerous items are sparklers, which can be purchased legally in the state.
He reminds that most fireworks remain illegal in Illinois. Firecrackers, Roman candles, and bottle rockets are among the pyrotechnics that are illegal in the state.