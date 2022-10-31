Several Metro-East property owners affected by July’s historic flooding are being told they don’t qualify for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA opened up an in-person recovery site in Caseyville and East St. Louis Friday. The in-person sites opened three months after historic flooding in July. FEMA officials say the organization normally covers a homeowner’s main home, but if you have a secondary home, if you have a vacation home or you have rental properties, FEMA doesn’t necessarily cover that.
According to officials, individuals affected can qualify for up to $40,000 in grant money for personal property and $200,000 for structural home damage. The Disaster Recovery Centers are located at the Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen Center in East St. Louis and the Caseyville Village Hall.
Recovery center hours are: Monday-Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome.
If FEMA relief isn’t available, the Small Business Administration offers low-interest rates for small businesses affected by historic flooding.