A three-month, multi-agency effort that included the assistance of the Alton Police Department has resulted in hundreds of arrests in Madison and St. Clair counties, in addition to the Centralia region. Officers made 407 felony arrests, with 128 of the arrests being confirmed or associated gang members.
During the operation, law enforcement officers also arrested 29 individuals wanted for homicide, 72 individuals for aggravated assault, 16 individuals for armed robbery, and 130 individuals for weapons offenses. “Operation Triple Beam Piasa” was aimed to combat violence during the summer through the disruption of organized gangs and impact violent crime by apprehending fugitives and gang members as well as the seizure of illegal firearms, narcotics, and proceeds. During the operation, agents also seized a total of 117 firearms, $47,023, 13 vehicles, and 149.68 kilograms of illicit narcotics.