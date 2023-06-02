A man from Maryville was killed in an apparent hit and run crash in South Roxana Thursday afternoon. South Roxana Police say the victim was riding a motorcycle and is identified as 28-year-old Charles Taylor. The driver of the car involved in the crash fled the scene of the crash but was taken into custody early this morning.
Police responded to the crash that took place around 3:30pm Thursday at Highway 111 and Lakefront Drive. Taylor was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, but police say information provided by a Wood River Police Dispatcher helped expedite the case. The suspected driver and vehicle were located early this morning and the driver was taken into custody pending formal charges. South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles also thanked Edwardsville Police and Fire, Illinois State Police, Madison County Transit, and the Coroner’s Office for assistance during the investigation.