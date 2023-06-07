The Granite City Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash in the city Tuesday night. It happened just before 7pm, when police were called to the crash near the intersection of Nameoki Road and Lindell Boulevard.
The victim was identified as 41-year-old Frank Fisher of Granite City. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. This investigation is being conducted by the Granite City Police Department with the assistance of the Metro East Crash Assistance Team and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. No other details are available at this time.