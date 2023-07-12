Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal bus crash on Interstate 70 near the Highland exit. Three people were killed, and 14 others injured when a Greyhound bus struck three commercial vehicles parked on the exit ramp at the Silver Lake Rest Stop just before 2am today (Wed).
Early indications are that the bus was traveling westbound and hit the tractor trailers that were all parked at the time. No one inside those vehicles were injured and the fatalities and injuries involved those on the bus. Ten people were taken away by ambulance while four victims were airlifted from the scene. At least one lane of westbound traffic is getting through the area as the investigation continues.