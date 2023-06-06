The hot, dry weather is affecting Illinois crops. With virtually no rain this past week, Illinois farmers have now planted 96 percent of soybean acres. 89 % of the crop is emerged, well ahead of previous years. But the condition of the soybean crop declined to 51% in good to excellent shape.
Statistician Mark Schleusener turns to corn:
Winter wheat conditions dropped by just a point, to 65 percent in good to excellent condition. Average statewide topsoil moisture also declined, to 29% very short, 43% short, 27% adequate and just one percent surplus.