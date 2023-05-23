At a ceremony held Friday, May 19, at Lewis and Clark Community College, documents were signed to establish endowments for mental health services at the college. In attendance were nearly 100 family, friends and colleagues of the honorees, Dr. Sonjia and Don Peacock. Pictured from left: College Foundation Board President Rob Schwartz, Jay and Melanie Culver, Sonjia Peacock (via Zoom), College President, Dr. Ken Trzaska, Dr. Linda Chapman and Foundation Executive Director, Dr. Dale Chapman,

ALAN SHAWGO/Route 3 Films