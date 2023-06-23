One person is dead after a primer truck exploded at the Olin Winchester ammunition plant in East Alton on Thursday afternoon. First responders from East Alton and surrounding communities were at the scene within minutes along with emergency personnel from the company. The victim has now been identified as 60-year-old Oscar "Zeke" Bettorf of Bunker Hill.
The explosion took place just before 4pm and could be felt by residents nearby and miles away. A large cloud of smoke could also be seen rising from the area of the plant located on Powder Mill Road. The company released a statement Thursday evening expressing sympathy to the family and coworkers following the explosion. The investigation into the incident is underway and more information could be released today.