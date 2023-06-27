September 25th is the date for the 21st annual NGRREC, Lewis and Clark Water Festival. The event will be held on the college’s Godfrey campus, and a call is being put out for more vendors.
There are already about 40 signed up, offering activities like using snow cones to learn how surface water becomes groundwater, to learning proper fishing line casting techniques, and relay races to explore water and boat safety protocols. Interim Education Director and Swarovski Waterschool Coordinator Jen Mandeville tells The Big Z what she’s looking for in potential exhibitors.
This year is expected to draw the biggest turnout yet, with over 700 fifth grade students from Lewis and Clark’s district expected to participate. Sponsors are also needed. For more information, you can call (618) 468-2790, or go to: www.ngrrec.org/Education/Children/Water-Festival