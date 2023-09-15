A former Illinois State Trooper who pleaded guilty to reckless homicide for his role in a high-speed 2007 crash in St. Clair County that killed teenage sisters has requested his driving privileges be reinstated. Capitol News Illinois reports former Trooper Matt Mitchell filed a petition with the Illinois Secretary of State and is awaiting a hearing set for later this month.
This is Mitchell’s sixth time requesting his driver’s license be reinstated. Former Secretary of State Jesse White personally rejected previous recommendations that it be reinstated. White retired in January. The day after Thanksgiving in 2007, Mitchell was behind the wheel of his squad car in heavy post-holiday traffic in St. Clair County when he lost control and crashed head-on into a car driven by 18-year-old Jessica Uhl of Collinsville. Uhl and her 13-year-old sister Kelli died at the scene.
An investigation into the crash showed Mitchell was driving more than 120 miles an hour, talking on his cell phone, and using his in-dash computer when the crash occurred. Mitchell’s hearing is set for September 20 in Mount Vernon.