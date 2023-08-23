A special photo exhibit is open at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey for another week. “Unfiltered Lens,” a photo exhibit featuring images from the Civil Rights Movement and Vietnam War through the eyes of acclaimed photographer Robert J. Ellison, can be seen in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery.
So, who is Robert Ellison? Hayner Public Library’s Lacy McDonald tells The Big Z he was a graduate of Alton’s Western Military Academy and the son of a Monticello College alumna.
Ellison was posthumously recognized with the Overseas Press Club’s award for the best coverage from abroad.
A commemoration event will be held from 2-4pm on Saturday, August 26, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. The exhibit runs through Aug. 31. Both are free and open to the public.
https://www.lc.edu/community-visitors/campus-attractions/art-exhibitions/unfiltered-lens.html