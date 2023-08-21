Look for E-V charging stations to start popping up at more Illinois State Parks. Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Natalie Phelps Finnie says they are on the cusp of launching these e-v charging stations as well as solar projects to help fight climate change.
This is part of a broader plan which also includes energy conservation and
Additionally, Phelps Finnie says D-N-R is continuing to promote “copi” as a food source. Copi is the name given to the invasive Asian carp that has plagued Illinois waterways.