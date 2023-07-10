Applications are now being accepted for the “Metro East Start-Up Challenge” organized by the Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
The purpose is to identify, encourage, and support entrepreneurs and business startups across a twelve-county region.
The top prize is worth $10,000 plus in-kind services.
SBDC director Jo Ann DiMaggio May says this is the tenth year for the challenge:
In addition to larger prizes for the first through fourth place entries, the SBDC also will be awarding money to “Rural Business of the Year” and the top entries in the Woman, Minority, and Veteran owned business categories.
If you'd like more information on the application process and some upcoming information sessions planned, visit www.siue.edu/metroeaststartup .
The initial entry deadline is August 13.