Most Democrats are applauding the Illinois Supreme Court’s ruling upholding the state’s no-cash bail law, but most Republicans are not. The 5-2 party-line decision found that the “Pre-Trial Fairness Act” is constitutional. Supporters say it’s needed to end the disparity between those who can afford to pay bail and those who cannot.
State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) has a different opinion:
She says with this ruling, there are no more appeals available:
She notes that victims’ rights are protected in the state constitution. No-cash bail will take effect September 18th.
State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) issued the following statement after the Illinois Supreme Court decided Illinois can enact no-cash bail for criminals:
“This ruling will put many detained criminals back on the streets much faster without having to post cash bail. I am disappointed in today’s Illinois Supreme Court ruling on the SAFE-T Act which ties the hands of judges and law enforcement, and does not support crime victims. I will continue to work with my colleagues in the General Assembly to enact laws that support law enforcement and keep our communities safe.”