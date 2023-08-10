A local lawmaker is celebrating the signing of a bill by Governor JB Pritzker that she sponsored. State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) moved SB 1787 through the House of Representatives to create the Rural Education Advisory Council.
The council is supposed to ensure rural and small schools have a formal process for ensuring their unique issues and concerns are heard by policy makers and the State Board. Elik tells The Big Z some rural administrators feel their voices are not being heard.
She notes some other challenges can include finding enough teachers to work at these smaller schools, and transportation challenges. This legislation goes into effect January 1, 2024.