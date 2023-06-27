Although the spring legislative session wrapped up weeks ago, a local lawmaker says she is still hard at work. State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) has a couple of education topics in her sights, one she says would make sure kids have access to Career and Tech Education classes.
A couple of years ago, Elik says some new foreign language requirements were put into place to graduate, which she tells The Big Z needs to be looked at again.
Another would address sexual abuse by teachers, staff, or volunteers.