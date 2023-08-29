State Representative Amy Elik is announcing she will seek re-election for the 111th State Legislative District. Elik was first elected in 2020. And re-elected two years ago.
Elik tells The Big Z she feels good about her work here in the district and in Springfield.
Elik also points to the fact that the legislation she has passed has all been bi-partisan, showing what she says is the ability to work across the aisle. As of now there are no other Republicans planning a challenge in the March Primary. She will likely face either Donald McDonough of Alton or Nick Raftopoulos of Granite City, both vying for the Democrat nomination, in the November 2024 General Election.