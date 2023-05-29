With the extreme volatility in the energy markets, in terms of both commodity and capacity, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick says aggregation programs have deviated away from the primary goal of consistently saving the residents money. He says the focus now seems to be to seek the best available rates and allowing those rates to be insurance and protection during volatile times in the market while retaining the option to leave at any time without penalty.
That said, he asks residents to look at their individual bills and decide what is best for them.
Right now, the rate offered by Good Energy’s aggregation deal is running around 12-cents per unit, while Ameren’s is going to be around 8-cents per unit.