The University of Illinois is hosting a program next week to explain the benefits of switching to electric powered lawn and garden equipment. There will be lawnmowers, chain saws, weed-whackers, and more at the Smart Energy Design Field Day on Thursday, September 21 at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford.
The workshop will explore the climate benefits of outdoor electric equipment according to U of I Extension Program Coordinator Sarah Ruth. She tells The Big Z one of her co-workers uses electric tools and is pleased with their performance.
The event is free and open to the public, and will run from 10am – noon on Thursday, September 21. Registration is required, and you can do that at here: https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/2136784513