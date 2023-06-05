The City of Edwardsville hopes to capitalize on the growing popularity of Route 66 in Illinois with a festival this coming weekend. It’s a 4-day event and the 25th anniversary of the Route 66 Festival. The main event is this Saturday in Central Park next to the Edwardsville Library.
Edwardsville Mayor Art Risvay tells the Big Z they have a lot planned including music, a run, a movie in the park, a shopping, a car show and cruise, and more:
This Friday will be a special ribbon cutting on the refurbished West End Service Station that will be the centerpiece of Route 66 history in the city. For more information, go to this story at https://www.edwardsvilleroute66.com/