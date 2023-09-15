An Edwardsville man is accused of distributing child pornography. 24-year-old Connor J. Bazzell is charged with a total of six counts, 4 Class X felonies and two Class 2 felonies. He turned himself in Thursday and was released after posting bond, which was set at $500,000.
The investigation apparently dates back about nine months when the Edwardsville Police Department received information from the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) alleging that a resident of Edwardsville was involved in the distribution of child pornography. The Edwardsville Police Department initiated an investigation into the allegation, which resulted in these charges.