The City of Edwardsville has launched a forgivable loan program with the goal of helping homeowners make improvements to the city’s older houses. The Single-Family Residential Rehabilitation Program offers forgivable loans of up to $25,000 to eligible residents for a variety of improvements.

Economic and Community Development Coordinator James Arnold tells The Big Z high priority projects include roofing, electrical wiring, windows and doors, heating and air conditioning systems, foundations and more.

Funds for the approved home projects will be provided to the homeowner as a five-year forgivable loan. If the homeowner sells the property or converts it to a rental unit within five years, the funds must be paid back on a pro-rated monthly schedule for the time remaining on the loan.

Full details and terms of the program, including a printable application form, are available at: www.cityofedwardsville.com/homerehab

Anyone interested can contact James Arnold via email at jarnold@cityofedwardsville.com or by phone at 618-692-7533.