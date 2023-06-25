The city of Edwardsville recently learned it has achieved a “first in Illinois” status.
It’s the first community in the state to be certified as a “Pollinator Pathway” from a non-profit group that promotes habitat and food sources for bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinating wildlife.
Sarah Cundiff is the chair of Edwardsville’s beautification and tree commission.
Pollinator Pathway involves more than just non-profit or governmental groups.
Residents and businesses can also participate, by submitting their pollinator-friendly gardens and areas to be listed on Edwardsville’s pathway map.
Here's a link to get you started: www.pollinator-pathway.org/towns/edwardsville