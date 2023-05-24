An assistant principal at Edwardsville High School is accused of having a sexual relationship with a juvenile younger than 18. 50-year-old Erin L. Hamilton-Foley is charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault. She was taken into custody Tuesday.
The charges allege that Hamilton-Foley “held a position of trust, authority or supervision” in relation to the 17-year-old victim, “being that she was an assistant principal…and his assigned mentor.” Bail for Hamilton-Foley was set at $250,000. Police ask that anyone with information about this case or the possibility of any additional victims contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.