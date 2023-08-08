The village of East Alton is polishing the diamonds at Van Preter Park. Trustees have approved a resolution to spend about 80 thousand dollars to make improvements to three of the ballfields at the site, according to Mayor Darren Carlton.
Carlton tells The Big Z the money would come from already secured grants. In other news, the Village has approved a liquor license for the Junkyard Bar and Grill on West Edwardsville Road. Carlton says they are just transferring the license from the previous owner of the establishment to the new owner.