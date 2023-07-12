The Mississippi Earthtones Festival is back at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater this year. It will be held on Saturday, September 16th from noon – 10pm. Like most years, there will be family-themed activities during the daytime and more of a focus on music at night.
This year is the 17th annual event. Sierra Club Co-Coordinator Christine Favilla tells The Big Z they are teaming up with Alton Main Street and Jacoby Arts Center again this year.
In addition to food and vendors, there will be the traditional focus on music. Grateful Dead tribute band Jake’s Leg will headline the show. They play from 7 – 10pm that night. You can listen to the full interview with Favilla here: