A driver was injured earlier this morning in a rollover crash in Alton. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford tells the Big Z the car struck a utility pole just after 2:00am on East Broadway near Allen Street. The vehicle came to rest on the front steps of Jensen Fabrication.
The crash caused minor damage to the business steps and the vehicle caught fire. The Alton Fire Department responded to put out the fire and the driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was cited as a result of the investigation but was not named by police.