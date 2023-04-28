The leader of a major drug trafficking operation in the Metro East is heading to federal prison. 40-year-old Jeffrey Taylor of East St. Louis was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison this week after pleading guilty to numerous drug related charges. Authorities say he led a group of at least 16 others who were responsible for selling cocaine and ice methamphetamine throughout the region for over a year.
Taylor pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute Meth, distribution of cocaine, distribution of Meth, possession with intent to distribute Meth, attempted possession with attempt to distribute Meth and money laundering. Sixteen other people were already indicted in the conspiracy to various drug charges and have been sentenced from time served and supervised release, to up to 262 months in federal prison. Those defendants resided in East St. Louis, Washington Park, and Wood River, Illinois, along with others from California, Kansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.