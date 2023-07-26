East Alton Police report making two arrests Tuesday while serving a search warrant at a suspected drug house on Cooper Avenue.
Officers received information that fentanyl was allegedly being sold out of the home. A man and woman were taken into custody.
Lance Gold had an active warrant for failing to comply with conditions of his bail and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Elizabeth Pender was wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
East Alton Police say to call them at 618-259-6212 if you know of a residence where drug dealing activity could be happening.