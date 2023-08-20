Much of Illinois is seeing a decrease in the drought conditions that have plagued the state most of the summer. John Bumgardner at the National Weather Service in Lincoln says so far, August has outpaced its precipitation totals for up to this point in the month which is good news for central Illinois where the drought had been taking its toll:
Other than a few outlying areas of Illinois, rain has been slow and steady creating the time the moisture needs to seep into the soil. The rest of August shows a slight trend for below-normal precipitation and good chances for above-normal temperatures through the end of the month.